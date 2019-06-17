Two Utah men arrested in Wendover on possession of illegal narcotics

WENDOVER, Utah — Two Utah men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal narcotics in Wendover.

On June 14 around 3 p.m., Wendover Police pulled over a vehicle on a traffic stop at the 100 block of Wendover Boulevard.

After conducting an investigation, Officers arrested 34-year-old Scott Duke of Heber and 35-year-old Nathan Madrano of Salt Lake City.

Madrano fled on foot but was captured by West Wendover, Nevada police a short time later.

Both men were booked into the Tooele County jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession on drug paraphernalia, as well as felony warrants for their arrest.