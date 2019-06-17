× Teen in critical condition after crashing motorcycle into dump truck on Mountain View Corridor

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A teenager is in critical condition after rear-ending a dump truck trailer while on a motorcycle on Mountain View Corridor Monday morning.

Herriman Police said southbound Mountain View Corridor is closed between 12600 South and 13400 South as a result of the crash. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 7:30 a.m.

Police at the scene said a 17-year-old male on a motorcycle rear-ended a dump truck that was pulling a second pup trailer.

The teen was not wearing a helmet and suffered head injuries. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police said the driver of the dump truck left the scene, and they believe that driver may not have felt the impact or realized there had been a crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Herriman Police.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.