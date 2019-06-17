Police say an 80-year-old Orem man is missing and may be in Oregon

OREM, Utah — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing Orem man.
80-year-old Robert Allen Jones has been missing since Saturday night.
Jones suffers from Alzheimers and his family has not heard from him.
A credit card belonging to Jones was used in Stanfield, Oregon around midnight Sunday, according to the Orem Police Department.
Jones is described as 5 feet nine inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
He was driving a charcoal-colored Honda Accord with license plate #B962LW.
If you have any information, call Orem Police at 801-229-7070.
40.296898 -111.694647