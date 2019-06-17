Police say an 80-year-old Orem man is missing and may be in Oregon

Posted 4:47 pm, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51PM, June 17, 2019

OREM, Utah — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing Orem man.

80-year-old Robert Allen Jones has been missing since Saturday night.

Jones suffers from Alzheimers and his family has not heard from him.

A credit card belonging to Jones was used in Stanfield, Oregon around midnight Sunday, according to the Orem Police Department.

Jones is described as 5 feet nine inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was driving a charcoal-colored Honda Accord with license plate #B962LW.

If you have any information, call Orem Police at 801-229-7070.

 

Robert Jones of Orem has been reported as missing.

 

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.