Police say an 80-year-old Orem man is missing and may be in Oregon

OREM, Utah — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing Orem man.

80-year-old Robert Allen Jones has been missing since Saturday night.

Jones suffers from Alzheimers and his family has not heard from him.

A credit card belonging to Jones was used in Stanfield, Oregon around midnight Sunday, according to the Orem Police Department.

Jones is described as 5 feet nine inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was driving a charcoal-colored Honda Accord with license plate #B962LW.

If you have any information, call Orem Police at 801-229-7070.