Officer applauded for getting Millcreek man home safely

Posted 3:21 pm, June 17, 2019

Courtesy Unified Police Department

MILLCREEK, Utah — A Unified Police officer is being recognized for going the extra mile — well, three blocks at least.

Officer T. Weeks responded to a report of a man in a motorized wheelchair whose battery died, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Weeks helped the man by pushing him in his chair the remaining three blocks home.

“Officer Weeks is a pretty fit guy,” the post said. “But by his own account, his legs were burning afterwards… #cantskiplegday”

