‘It sickens me’: Kearns football coach reacts to players burning Pride flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNS, Utah — Some members of the Kearns High School football team could be in trouble for a video posted on social media recently.

A player posted a video on Snapchat last week where someone lights an LGBTQ Pride flag on fire and laughs. Someone in the video is heard saying “all gays die.”

Another player reposted the video before it came to the attention of administrators and athletics staff.

School officials met with the student and his parents Monday.

“There’s no place for that in our program at all, and it won’t be tolerated,” said Matt Rickards, the team's head coach. “It’s potentially a hate crime, so it sickens me."

Rickards took over the program seven years ago. He says he’s worked with kids to improve their grades, stop bullying and learn to serve their communities.

“Our number one goal is to build men of character, integrity, be responsible, have empathy for others and serve the community for good. That’s our number one objective,” Rickards said.

The Granite School District is investigating the incident and evaluating what discipline the students will face if deemed necessary.

"We take any comment, content or social media post that is intended to make any student feel unsafe, very seriously," district spokesman Ben Horsley wrote. "This student’s actions are in no way reflective of the Kearns community and high school. This is an unfortunate reminder that we need parents’ help to monitor children’s use of social media to ensure they use it in a responsible fashion."

Meanwhile, Rickards is pondering his own decision on what should be done from his position as head coach.

“We have one rule in our program, and that is not to embarrass yourself, your family or your team," he said. "That rule was broken. There’s got to be consequences for that."