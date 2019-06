BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful police are looking for a man captured by a doorbell camera.

The video posted on the department’s Facebook page shows the man walk up to a door and check to see if the door is locked.

He runs away, but stops and throws a rock which broke a window.

That’s a crime, class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000 and reference case # 190001622.