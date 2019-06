UTAH COUNTY, Utah – Search and rescue crews are working to retrieve a man reportedly stuck on Mt. Timpanogos Sunday morning.

According to a tweet by Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, crews are working to rescue the man stuck on either an avalanche deposit or snow field.

@UCSO SAR working on rescue of man stuck on an avalanche deposit or snow field on Mt. Timpanogos. Rescuers are with him now and will help get him off the snow and down the mountain. Likely to take another 1.5-2 hours. I will be at Aspen Grove Trailhead parking lot. pic.twitter.com/kLqjOtH81j — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) June 16, 2019

No other details were given about the incident.

This is a developing story, Fox 13 will post updates as soon as more information is made available.