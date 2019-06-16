× One dead after motorcycle accident in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A man is dead after a motorcycle accident early Sunday morning.

West Jordan Police said the accident occurred near 2036 West 7800 South at about 12:50 a.m.

A man riding a motorcycle was heading westbound on 7800 South when he hit a passenger car as it was turning, police said.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene they started performing CPR on the man as he was being transported to Intermountain Medical Center.

The man later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle driver traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

It is unknown if the driver of the passenger car had any injuries.