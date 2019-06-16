Apple CEO cautions against technology’s effects in graduation speech

STANFORD, Calif. — Tech giant Apple’s chief executive officer used his speech at Stanford University’s graduation ceremony to inspire — but also to send an unexpected message.

CEO Tim Cook delivered the commencement address at Stanford on Sunday. His advice to the Class of 2019 included a strongly-worded message targeted at his own industry — how it can both solve and create problems.

“Technology doesn’t change who we are; It magnifies who we are — the good and the bad,” Cook said.

He also included a veiled message to the tech industry, but without specifically naming anyone.

“Too many seem to think that good intentions excuse away harmful outcomes,” he said. “What you build and what you create define who you are.”