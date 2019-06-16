Annual chalk art fest celebrates foster dads

Posted 6:16 pm, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:26PM, June 16, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — An annual festival celebrated a very special group of fathers in downtown Salt Lake City this weekend.

For the 17th year, Utah Foster Care sponsored the Chalk Art Festival at The Gateway. At this annual Father’s Day weekend event, artists create beautiful pieces with chalk on the sidewalks and street at The Gateway.

The group honors five outstanding foster dads from around the state as part of the festival.

Today was the last day of the Chalk Art Festival. For more information on how you can get involved with Utah Foster Care, visit utahfostercare.org.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.