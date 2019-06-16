Annual chalk art fest celebrates foster dads

SALT LAKE CITY — An annual festival celebrated a very special group of fathers in downtown Salt Lake City this weekend.

For the 17th year, Utah Foster Care sponsored the Chalk Art Festival at The Gateway. At this annual Father’s Day weekend event, artists create beautiful pieces with chalk on the sidewalks and street at The Gateway.

The group honors five outstanding foster dads from around the state as part of the festival.

Today was the last day of the Chalk Art Festival. For more information on how you can get involved with Utah Foster Care, visit utahfostercare.org.