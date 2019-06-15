× Police: Washington County man stabbed while defending dog from knife attack

LA VERKIN, Utah — A La Verkin man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly stabbing a man and a dog.

Christian McKusick, 27, was charged with 2nd-degree felony aggravated assault, 3rd-degree felony possession of a weapon by a category I person and class A misdemeanor aggravated animal cruelty.

At the time of the incident, McKusick and the man were arguing, LaVerkin Police Sgt. Amber Crouse said, and during the verbal altercation, the suspect stabbed the dog with a knife.

“The victim said that when the suspect stabbed the dog, he was trying to defend the dog and was stabbed, too — twice,” Crouse said.

