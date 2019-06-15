Four injured by stray firework at Utah Summer Games

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Four people were injured when a stray firework landed near them at the opening ceremonies of the Utah Summer Games.

Southern Utah University said in a statement it happened outside the Eccles Coliseum at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The four were treated by medical staff on scene. Three ended up going to a nearby hospital, the university said.

“At this time the extent of the injuries are unknown. An investigation is underway,” SUU said in its statement on the incident Saturday.

