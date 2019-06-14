SLC women’s resource center to open this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City's downtown homeless shelter is scheduled to close later this year, and the first of three new smaller resource centers is set to open this summer.

The opening of the Geraldine E. King Women's Resource Center has been delayed by about a month because wet weather delayed construction, but the 200 bed, $14 million facility is expected to make a big dent in the homeless situation.

Once all three resource centers open, the Salt Lake Valley will have nearly 1,000 beds for those who are homeless.