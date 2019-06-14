× Semi rollover forces lane closures on Bangerter Hwy. in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The southbound lanes on part of Bangerter Highway are expected to be closed for several hours after a semitrailer rollover Friday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 9800 S and Bangerter Highway around 9 a.m. Police closed the southbound lanes of Bangerter Highway in that area, and the lanes reopened around 11:30.

According to South Jordan Police, the semitrailer driver was going south when he failed to stop for a red light and struck an eastbound passenger car, which caused the semitrailer to roll.

The semitrailer driver, a 51-year-old man from Sandy, and the passenger car driver, a 29-year-old man from South Jordan, both reported minor injuries. Paramedics checked them both at the scene and the passenger car driver was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

“As Bangerter Highway continues to be converted to a freeway-style roadway, we are seeing the speeds increase along the highway coupled with increasing red light violations at locations where signals are still present.” said South Jordan Police Sgt. Samuel Winkler said in a news release. “Please follow the speed limit and be prepared to stop.”

The semitrailer driver received a citation for running the red light.