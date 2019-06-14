Person hit, killed by semi on I-15 near Willard Bay

Posted 6:39 am, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:43AM, June 14, 2019

WILLARD BAY, Utah — A person was hit and killed by a semi while on northbound I-15 near Willard Bay Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed they were responding to a fatal crash just after 6 a.m.

A person was hit and killed by a northbound semi. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

There are no reports of further injuries beyond the fatality.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto US-89 at Smith and Edwards before rejoining I-15 at Willard Bay. That detour is expected to persist until at least 8 a.m.

