Playing at Rock Camp SLC: Music, empowerment for gender-expansive youth

SALT LAKE CITY — Kids get the chance to form their own bands and become rockstars at Rock Camp in Salt Lake City.

But it's also about empowering youth.

In one week, the summer camp teaches girls, transgender and gender-expansive youth ages 8 to 17 how to play an instrument, form a band and write an original song.

Then, the kids take the stage at the music venue The Depot to rock out and perform in front of an audience.

The Rock Camp showcase kicks off at 1 p.m. at The Depot in Salt Lake City on Saturday. It's all ages and free, though donations are accepted.

Check out the video above to see more of Rock Camp SLC!