Water main break causes flooding at condos in Holladay

Posted 7:27 am, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28AM, June 13, 2019

HOLLADAY, Utah — A water main break has caused flooding at some condos in Holladay and left several nearby residents without water.

Salt Lake City Public Utilities first tweeted about the break shortly after 7 a.m.

They said the break near 3435 East Heughs Circle has caused “some flooding in Canyon Ranch Condos.”

Two connections are out of water for now.

The cause of the break is unknown.

