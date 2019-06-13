× Water main break causes flooding at condos in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah — A water main break has caused flooding at some condos in Holladay and left several nearby residents without water.

Salt Lake City Public Utilities first tweeted about the break shortly after 7 a.m.

They said the break near 3435 East Heughs Circle has caused “some flooding in Canyon Ranch Condos.”

Two connections are out of water for now.

The cause of the break is unknown.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.