Toronto Raptors win NBA Finals, defeat Golden State Warriors 4-2

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Toronto Raptors are the 2019 NBA Championship after defeating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday.

Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 26 points while Fred VanVleet and Kawhi Leonard had 22 apiece in the win.

Leonard sank a technical and two free throws with 0.9 seconds to seal the win, giving the Raptors their first title in franchise history with a 4-2 series win.

Stephen Curry had a chance to put the Warriors on top with eight seconds to go but his 3-pointer bounced off the rim.

Golden State had zero timeouts remaining, and the Warriors came up with the rebound during the scramble. However, they called a timeout, resulting in a technical foul call with less than a second remaining.

Leonard was named the Finals MVP, becoming just the third player to win multiple MVP awards with different teams.