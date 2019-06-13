Toronto Raptors win NBA Finals, defeat Golden State Warriors 4-2

Posted 10:05 pm, June 13, 2019, by

Photo: NBA

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Toronto Raptors are the 2019 NBA Championship after defeating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday.

Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 26 points while Fred VanVleet and Kawhi Leonard had 22 apiece in the win.

Leonard sank a technical and two free throws with 0.9 seconds to seal the win, giving the Raptors their first title in franchise history with a 4-2 series win.

Stephen Curry had a chance to put the Warriors on top with eight seconds to go but his 3-pointer bounced off the rim.

Golden State had zero timeouts remaining, and the Warriors came up with the rebound during the scramble. However, they called a timeout, resulting in a technical foul call with less than a second remaining.

Leonard was named the Finals MVP, becoming just the third player to win multiple MVP awards with different teams.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.