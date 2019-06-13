Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Wasatch Front; multiple wildfires started by lightning

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, Tooele and Summit counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could reach 70 mph with penny-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Salt Lake City UT, West Valley City UT, West Jordan UT until 8:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/AFwTfktUDY — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 14, 2019

Heavy rains could cause minor urban flooding across Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Heavy rainfall could cause minor Urban flooding southern Salt Lake and northern Utah County #utwx pic.twitter.com/QfBT2dFWn8 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 14, 2019

Five wildfires were started by lightning according to Utah Wildfire Info but they were all contained by 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Severe weather is blanketing the Wasatch Front tonight and here are a few shots of the extreme weather sent into us by our viewers!