Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Wasatch Front; multiple wildfires started by lightning

Posted 7:39 pm, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59PM, June 13, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, Tooele and Summit counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could reach 70 mph with penny-sized hail.

Heavy rains could cause minor urban flooding across Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Five wildfires were started by lightning according to Utah Wildfire Info but they were all contained by 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Severe weather is blanketing the Wasatch Front tonight and here are a few shots of the extreme weather sent into us by our viewers!

Photo Gallery

