× Riverdale City Fire shows how quickly fire can spread through cotton

RIVERDALE, Utah — The Riverdale City Fire Department showed just how quickly a flame can spread through built up cotton.

The video shows a firefighter dropping a match that quickly burns up a line of cotton next to a trail.

The city said no open flames, cigarettes or E-cigarettes allowed on the Weber River Parkway Trail and anyone who starts a fire will be held financially responsible for damages.