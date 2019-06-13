Pregnant woman seriously injured in Eagle Mountain crash

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 24-year-old pregnant woman suffered serious injuries Thursday morning after crashing a small SUV into a rock wall.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, who is 27 weeks pregnant, missed a curve and drove across the lawn of a home near Inverness Rd. and Mt. Airey Dr.

“The woman had reportedly called her husband saying she didn’t feel well and was going to return home,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said. “The woman may have experienced a medical emergency, as there was no apparent effort to turn or slow down before the impact.”

The woman suffered serious injuries to her head and pelvis. She was taken by ambulance to Mt. Point Hospital in Lehi, then flown to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

A security camera captured footage of the crash (below).