Man drowns in Jordan River after kayaking incident

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Unified Police said a man drowned in the Jordan River after a kayaking incident Thursday.

The man, said to be in his 50s, drowned before 6:00 p.m. when he flipped in his kayak on a spillway on the Jordan River at 4600 South.

Police said the force of the water kept him submerged.

Unified Fire Authority said officers were performing chest compressions on the victim when he was pulled from the water.

