Man dies after suffering 'medical episode' in booking area of jail in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are investigating after a man suffered a medical episode and died while in custody in Weber County.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Eric Gavin experienced a medical episode while in the booking area of the Weber County Correctional Facility on 12th Street in Ogden.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Jail custody staff, jail medical staff, and emergency medical staff worked together in life-saving efforts,” the release states.

The incident is under investigation and no further details have been released.

“The Sheriff’s Office offers condolences to the family in this difficult time,” the press release concludes.