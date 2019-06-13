Police search for gunman after male hit in buttocks during shooting that led to chase in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One person suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks after an argument in West Valley City, prompting a police pursuit and a separate search for the gunman.

West Valley City Police responded to a shooting in the area of 2500 Lake Crest Drive Thursday morning. Fox 13 news first heard report of the shooting around 10:10 a.m.

Police said the initial report was of people arguing, but as officers were heading to the scene they received another report of shots fired.

A chase ensued with a black BMW, and the driver blew a tire. The chase ended near 1800 South and Redwood Road, which is where police found one person inside the car with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Witnesses told police they saw a male outside of some apartments arguing with the four males inside the BMW, and witnesses said the person outside the car fired several rounds into the vehicle and then fled.

Police are still searching for the shooter, who is so far only described as a black male wearing a red sweatshirt. He is believed to be in his early 20s.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as seven shots during the incident, and at least four bullet holes are visible in the BMW.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.