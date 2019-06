EPHRAIM, Utah — Police in Ephraim are hoping to find the owner of a wayward turkey they apprehended for jaywalking.

Ephraim Police posted a photo of the errant bird Wednesday, saying the animal was found jaywalking on Main Street “and taken to the slammer.”

Police said the animal is ready to be bailed out.

“If you are the owner of this criminal turkey, please call the office. 283-4602,” the agency wrote. “We believe he’s learned his lesson and ready to go home.”