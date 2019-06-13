× Driver killed after colliding with horse on I-15 in southern Utah

LEEDS, Utah – One person was killed after colliding with a horse while driving on I-15 in southern Utah early Thursday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol states they received a report of horses on I-15 near milepost 20 around 1:30 a.m.

Before troopers arrived, a car traveling northbound collided with horse that was in the left lane of I-15 near mile post 21.

The vehicle continued onward after impact and struck the median cable barrier.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was killed on impact, UHP states.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The press release did not say whether or not the horse was killed.

The crash occurred near the small town of Leeds, but specific details about where the horses came from where not immediately available.

The left lane of NB I-15 was closed for about two hours after the crash but has since reopened.