Utah Booze News Podcast: Lagoon’s New Biergarten and the Coming 3.2 ‘Beerpocalypse’

SALT LAKE CITY — On November 1, Utah will dump 3.2 beer for heavier brews.

But the transition may not be easy. Because grocery and convenience stores cannot stock the stronger stuff before the law changes, there may be a lag between 3.2 beer disappearing and 5% (alcohol by weight) moving in.

Speaking on the latest episode of “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast” produced by FOX 13 and The Salt Lake Tribune, Sal Petilos, the executive director of the Utah Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control outlined exactly how 3.2 beer is going to go away, and what will replace heavier beers in state-run liquor stores.

Petilos also told FOX 13’s Ben Winslow and the Tribune’s Kathy Stephenson who will be appointed to sit on the “Beer Task Force” to determine whether Utah should go to even heavier alcohol content in grocery/convenience stores.

Also on the podcast, Lagoon is set to open a Biergarten next week.

