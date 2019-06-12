× Salt Lake City business briefly evacuated due to ammonia leak

SALT LAKE CITY – A business was briefly evacuated early Wednesday morning due to the odor of ammonia.

Fire crews responded to Nicolas and Company near 5500 West Harold Gatty Drive in Salt Lake City at 12:45 a.m.

The people inside the business had already self-evacuated after smelling ammonia, which is often used for refrigeration in large warehouses.

Hazmat crews entered the building to shut off the main ammonia valve. No measurable levels of ammonia were detected in the building after the leak.

No injuries were reported.