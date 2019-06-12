× Man suffers serious stab wound during robbery in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — One person is in serious condition and two people have lesser injuries after a stabbing and robbery in Midvale early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Barker of the Unified Police Department said the robbery occurred near 174 La Salle Drive in Midvale around 1:30 a.m.

Barker said two men and a woman were walking in the area when five or six men attacked them. One of the men suffered a stab wound to his back and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The other two had minor injuries.

Barker said the attackers took the victims’ phones during the attack.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Unified Police.