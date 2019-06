× Crews respond to structure fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Fire said the blaze is in the area of 50 South Redwood Road. Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire just before 9 a.m.

No further details about the size and cause of the fire were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.