Crews respond to structure fire in Magna

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Crews are responding to a structure fire in Magna and northbound 7200 West is closed from SR-201.

The fire is near 2100 South and 7200 West and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire just before noon.

Crews have closed northbound 7200 West to allow firefighters to set up a hose supply line.

Dispatchers described the blaze as a field fire, but Salt Lake City Fire later called it a structure fire while Unified Fire stated it appeared to be a trailer fire.

Working Incident: Structure fire at 1980 S 7200 .PIO on scene.. Staging area is located at 7200 W 2100 S. pic.twitter.com/XG9Bslr6c1 — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) June 12, 2019

No further details about the size and cause of the fire were immediately available.

