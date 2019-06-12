Authorities ask for help identifying vandals responsible for graffiti on church in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Authorities are asking for help identifying the vandal(s) responsible for graffiti on a church in Eagle Mountain.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office states they were notified about graffiti on a meetinghouse owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 7944 Smith Ranch Road in the Ranches area of Eagle Mountain.

The sheriff’s office first posted about the vandalism Wednesday morning and asked anyone who saw anything suspicious, or anyone who may have surveillance footage from that area, to contact authorities at 801-794-3970 and reference case: 19UC06077.

