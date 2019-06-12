Adventure is calling at Wasatch Mountain State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEBER, Utah - Summer is here, and if you're looking for a fun adventure for your family, Wasatch Mountain State Park is a great place to start.

Hop on an ATV with Wasatch Excursions, or sleep under the stars at the Park's amazing campsites. You can rent a travel trailer or camper from Access RV, or reserve a classic campground for tent camping. Just make sure you book early, especially during the busy summer months.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While you're camping, enjoy fishing in the freshly stocked fishing ponds and reservoirs. Just don't forget to purchase your fishing license.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mountain bike and hiking trails at Wasatch Mountain State Park are plentiful and available for every skill level.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether your family is looking for a quick weekend getaway or a longer trip, Wasatch Mountain State Park has many options for every activity level and budget. Visit stateparks.utah.gov to start planning your adventure today.