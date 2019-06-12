× 17-year-old falls near Bridal Veil Falls; medical helicopter responding

PROVO CANYON, Utah — Search and Rescue teams are responding to Provo Canyon where a 17-year-old male has fallen near Bridal Veil Falls, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the victim sustained a head injury but the exact extent of his injury is unknown; a medical helicopter is responding and search and rescue is preparing for a heavy technical rescue, according to Cannon.

FOX 13 has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.