17-year-old falls near Bridal Veil Falls; medical helicopter responding

Posted 6:30 pm, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48PM, June 12, 2019

Courtesy Utah County Sheriff's Office

PROVO CANYON, Utah — Search and Rescue teams are responding to Provo Canyon where a 17-year-old male has fallen near Bridal Veil Falls, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the victim sustained a head injury but the exact extent of his injury is unknown; a medical helicopter is responding and search and rescue is preparing for a heavy technical rescue, according to Cannon.

FOX 13 has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.