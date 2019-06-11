Utah Royals FC coach on U.S. Women’s 13-0 World Cup win

Posted 5:00 pm, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, June 11, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — After the U.S. Women's National Team won its first match by 13 goals, Utah Royals FC Head Coach Lauren Harvey sits down with FOX 13's Jeff Rhineer to talk about the U.S. Women's National Team's first 2019 World Cup match, and what her players contributed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.