SALT LAKE CITY — After the U.S. Women's National Team won its first match by 13 goals, Utah Royals FC Head Coach Lauren Harvey sits down with FOX 13's Jeff Rhineer to talk about the U.S. Women's National Team's first 2019 World Cup match, and what her players contributed.
Utah Royals FC coach on U.S. Women’s 13-0 World Cup win
-
Utah Royals’ Amy Rodriguez previews first full day of Women’s World Cup action
-
3 Utah Royals called up to US national team for Women’s World Cup
-
Utah Royals FC’s Rachel Corsie called up to Scotland national team for World Cup
-
Amy Rodriguez talks match-up vs Thailand ahead of USA’s World Cup opener
-
US women’s soccer takes down New Zealand, 5-0
-
-
Utah Royals called into US women’s soccer camp for April friendlies
-
Utah Royals’ Amy Rodriguez talks upcoming match-ups in 2019 World Cup
-
Some members of Utah Royals FC head to France for Women’s World Cup
-
2019 Women’s World Cup Schedule on FOX 13
-
Utah Royals FC defender, Katie Bowen, invited to her third World Cup with New Zealand
-
-
US women’s soccer unveils 2019 World Cup jerseys
-
A guide to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France
-
US women’s soccer team members sue US Soccer for gender discrimination