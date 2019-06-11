× Spanish Fork toddler falls from window

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A child is in critical condition after falling from a window Tuesday.

At about noon, the 3-year-old boy fell from a second story window onto the concrete driveway and hit his head, ​​Lt. Brandon Anderson of Spanish Fork Police said.

The boy suffered a severe head injury and was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter in critical condition.

Anderson estimated the fall was about 13 feet.

The accident happened near 230 South and 750 West in Spanish Fork.