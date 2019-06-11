SLC mayor tweaks parking fees, now it will only go up by a quarter

SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Jackie Biskupski is proposing to raise the price of parking by only a quarter.

In a statement Tuesday, the mayor said tax revenues for the city uncovered additional money. That means she will no longer propose raising parking by 50 cents (to $2.50). Now, she’s proposing to raise it by 25 cents.

“While this is an issue we need to address, the extra revenue gives us some breathing room to implement the increase and engage the public to develop a more comprehensive plan,” the mayor said in a statement.

Mayor Biskupski was also proposing to hire six more firefighters with the additional revenues. The city council will have to approve the budget by the end of the month.