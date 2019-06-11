Protest planned at Utah State Capitol to oppose proposed drilling near Great Salt Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Environmentalists will gather at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday to protest oil and gas drilling near Great Salt Lake.

Several groups are opposing a Trump administration plan to auction off nearly 10,000 acres of public land for drilling.

Those opposed to the measure said the Bureau of Land Management wants oil companies to drill west of the lake, in and around the foothills of the Hogup Mountains, which they argue will damage historic artifacts, disrupt migratory birds, and harm other wildlife in the area.

The protest begins at noon at the steps of the Capitol.