Man dies after hang glider crash near Point of the Mountain

DRAPER, Utah — A man critically injured in a hang glider crash has died.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s initially said medical units were responding, and about 20 minutes later later he confirmed the victim is deceased.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 10:50 a.m.

The crash occurred at Mountain Flight Park in Draper, near the Point of the Mountain.

