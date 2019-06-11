Man dies after hang glider crash near Point of the Mountain

Posted 11:00 am, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13AM, June 11, 2019

DRAPER, Utah — A man critically injured in a hang glider crash has died.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s initially said medical units were responding, and about 20 minutes later later he confirmed the victim is deceased.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 10:50 a.m.

The crash occurred at Mountain Flight Park in Draper, near the Point of the Mountain.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

