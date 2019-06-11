Deer Valley Resort asks for release from lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow

Posted 1:27 pm, June 11, 2019, by

Gwyneth Paltrow \ Photo: Lionsgate

PARK CITY, Utah — A Utah ski resort where Gwyneth Paltrow is accused of crashing into and injuring a skier asked Monday to be dismissed from a lawsuit, contending the dispute should be settled between the Oscar-winning actress and the alleged victim, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Deer Valley Resort is shielded from responsibilities for skiing collisions under a law that takes into account the inherent dangers of skiing, said attorney Adam Strachan, representing the well-known resort during a hearing in Park City, Utah.

He compared the resort’s inclusion in the lawsuit to parking lot owner being sued by a driver who was hit in a fender by another driver.

Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.