Capitol Reef's 'Temple of the Moon' found vandalized

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK — A popular backcountry destination in Capitol Reef National Park was found illegally vandalized last week.

The park’s “Temple of the Moon” monolith was found vandalized with a 27-inch by 17-inch piece of graffiti in the shape of an eye. The letters MMGB appear vertically to the left of the eye.

An Imgur.com user posted pictures of the vandalism on June 6, and the images have been shared in several Utah-related sections of Reddit.com.

Staff members at the park have documented the vandalism and will look into the extent of the damage and the cost of rehabilitation.

Click here for information on reporting vandalism at America’s national parks.