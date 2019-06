Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you looking for some adventure close to home this summer? Look no further than Deer Creek State Park in Heber, Utah.

During one of his stops on Utah Adventures, Big Budah visited with ZipLine Utah to find out more about their adventure tours. He even tried the world's longest zipline over water, dubbed 'The Screaming Falcon.'

Zipline Utah offers five different tour packages for all abilities and budgets. To find out more and book your own adventure tour, visit ziplineutah.com.