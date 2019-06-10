You don’t need a truck to pull our RV of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have the Monday blues, Budah found something to brighten the start of your week at Access RV.

The RV of the Week is a trailer that is under 3,500 pounds, so you can pull it with a light SUV instead of a big truck.

Still there's lots of space -it sleeps up to six and has a full bathroom (with a tub) and a big kitchen!

Outside, the awning pulls down to give you shade, and it works with the push of a button. One of the great features is a 'Pack and Play' door which opens to a large storage area to fit bikes, scooters and skateboards.. it easily opens and closes so you can be on the go!

All RV's at Access come with a J.D. Power Warranty for Life.

Find more at accessrv.com.