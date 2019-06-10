Woman dead after mountain biking in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — A woman passed away Monday evening after mountain biking on Fox Tail Trail in Park City.

A group of other mountain bikers came across the 68-year-old woman on the trail at about 7:30 p.m. and alerted police. She had suffered serious injuries, Park City Police Capt. Phil Kirk told FOX 13 News.

First responders had to hike about 1/4 mile to get to her, Kirk said. She was airlifted off the mountain.

The cause of her death is under investigation.

