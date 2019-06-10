Where to drop off diapers for families experiencing homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Woodside Homes is hosting a diaper drive to benefit HomeAid Essentials. HomeAid is a leading national non-profit provider of housing for today's homeless.

Woodside Homes is on the National Board of Directors and Utah Chapter Board of Directors of HomeAid Essentials, so Woodside Homes Model Homes located along the Wasatch Front or our corporate office located in Salt Lake City are the donation centers for this diaper drive.

You can donate diapers and training pants (of all sizes), plus wipes and formula. Cash donations are also accepted if you text DIAPERUT to 91999.

There will be a kick off to the Diaper Drive with an event on June 21, 2019 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Below is a list of Woodside Homes Model Homes where people can drop off donations.

Lakeside in Saratoga

2748 South Waterview Drive

Saratoga Springs Utah 84095

Skyview Estates in Hooper Utah

3985 South 5600 West

Hooper UT 84315

Stillwater Haven/ Preserve in Syracuse

1323 W. Silver Hollow Road

Syracuse, UT 84075

Stillwater Solitude in Syracuse

1953 W. Parkview Drive

Syracuse, UT 84075

Stonecreek in American Fork

873 South 120 West

American Fork, Ut 84003

Day Ranch in Bluffdale

15077 South Cantle Drive

Bluffdale, UT 84065

Utah Division Office

460 West 50 North, Suite 300

SLC, UT 84101

ABOUT HOMEAID:

HomeAid, a building industry charity and one of the nation's largest builders of housing for the homeless was founded in 1989 by the Orange County chapter of the Building Industry Association of Southern California. Since that time, HomeAid America has expanded throughout the county and now has 19 chapters in 13 states. Since inception, HomeAid has developed over 550 projects nationwide at a value of more than $300 million, of which nearly 50 percent has been donated by the generosity of the building industry. HomeAid's facilities have housed over 327,000 previously homeless individuals, families, domestic violence victims, veterans and youth, as well as provided a location for services that help residents get back on their feet.