Where to drop off diapers for families experiencing homelessness

Woodside Homes is hosting a diaper drive to benefit HomeAid Essentials. HomeAid is a leading national non-profit provider of housing for today's homeless.
Woodside Homes is on the National Board of Directors and Utah Chapter Board of Directors of HomeAid Essentials, so Woodside Homes Model Homes located along the Wasatch Front or our corporate office located in Salt Lake City are the donation centers for this diaper drive.
You can donate diapers and training pants (of all sizes), plus wipes and formula. Cash donations are also accepted if you text DIAPERUT to 91999.
There will be a kick off to the Diaper Drive with an event on June 21, 2019 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.
Below is a list of Woodside Homes Model Homes where people can drop off donations.
Lakeside in Saratoga
2748 South Waterview Drive
Saratoga Springs Utah 84095
Skyview Estates in Hooper Utah
3985 South 5600 West
Hooper UT 84315
Stillwater Haven/ Preserve in Syracuse
1323 W. Silver Hollow Road
Syracuse, UT 84075
Stillwater Solitude in Syracuse
1953 W. Parkview Drive
Syracuse, UT 84075
Stonecreek in American Fork
873 South 120 West
American Fork, Ut 84003
Day Ranch in Bluffdale
15077 South Cantle Drive
Bluffdale, UT 84065
Utah Division Office
460 West 50 North, Suite 300
SLC, UT 84101
ABOUT HOMEAID:
HomeAid, a building industry charity and one of the nation's largest builders of housing for the homeless was founded in 1989 by the Orange County chapter of the Building Industry Association of Southern California. Since that time, HomeAid America has expanded throughout the county and now has 19 chapters in 13 states. Since inception, HomeAid has developed over 550 projects nationwide at a value of more than $300 million, of which nearly 50 percent has been donated by the generosity of the building industry. HomeAid's facilities have housed over 327,000 previously homeless individuals, families, domestic violence victims, veterans and youth, as well as provided a location for services that help residents get back on their feet.