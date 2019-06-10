× What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: Middle Readers Special! Snared: Lair of the Beast with Adam Jay Epstein

“Snared: Lair of the Beast” is the second book in the “Snared” series by Adam Jay Epstein. These are books for middle readers, meaning they are officially intended for readers up to age 14 or so. Unofficially it means they are highly readable with a plot that moves and characters who you really like. Wily Snared is the name of a precocious kid who thinks he’s a “hobgoblet” living in a dungeon as the “trapmaster.” In truth he’s a human with unusual and mysterious parents, something he learns gradually as he joins an adventurous group of dungeon raiders in book one, called “Snared: Escape to the Above.” This is a fun father’s day conversation and something you can share with kids who love adventure stories and wonder how an author goes about creating them.

Listen to “What and Why with Max Roth” on these platforms:

Apple Podcasts | Art19 | Castbox | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | RSS | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn

View Max Roth’s bio here.