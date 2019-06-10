West Jordan Police ask for help identifying woman suspected of vandalizing vehicle

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan need your help identifying a woman suspected of vandalizing another patron’s car in a grocery store parking lot.

Police said the vandalism occurred on May 1 at Smith’s Food and Drug at 7061 South Redwood Road.

The woman pictured above got “upset with another patron in the parking lot”, West Jordan Police wrote, adding that after the other customer went inside the woman keyed his car.

The woman left in what is believed to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee, dark in color and of a model year between 1999 and 2004. The vehicle, pictured above, has a roof rack.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Detective J. Smith at 801-265-2241.