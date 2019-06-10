× One taken to hospital after house fire in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Tooele early Monday morning.

Tooele City Fire Chief Rick Harrison said crews responded to a home on fire near 427 South Coleman Street at 2:25 a.m.

A two-story home was fully engulfed when crews arrived, and about 25 firefighters spent 10 minutes extinguishing the fire.

The three residents made it out of the home safely. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation and then taken to a nearby hospital.

The damage to the home is estimated at up to $30,000 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.