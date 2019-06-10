No injuries after helicopter makes ‘hard landing’ on Manhattan building

UPDATE: Authorities are now referring to the incident as a hard landing. A fire that began as a result of the incident has been extinguished and no injuries have been reported.

No further details about the incident were immediately avaialble.

A helicopter has crashed into a building in Manhattan located at 787 7th Avenue, the FDNY tweeted.

No further details were immediately available from the FDNY.

The NYPD said to avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Avenue due to an ongoing police investigation and to expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area.