Former Sen. Jeff Flake to lead ‘Survivor Executive Trip’ to uninhabited island

Posted 11:09 am, June 10, 2019

Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake is taking eight executives to a desert island, equipped with little more than a water purifier and fishing spears.

Flake has been traveling to a deserted island in the Marshall Islands since 2010, and this year he is taking Podium CEO Eric Rea and seven other executives with him.

Podium will establish a free educational coding academy for the local community on the nearby Ebeye Island, the press release states.

The group will survive on the island with minimal supplies, see the video above for details.

